Offbeat

5yo stopped on freeway driving car

by Erica Davies
6th May 2020 2:47 PM

 

A five-year-old boy was allegedly caught driving his parents car on a freeway in Utah while on his way to buy a Lamborghini in California.

Troopers in Weber County stopped the youngster on Monday after they spotted him driving for several kilometres down Interstate 15, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

They initially mistook the boy for an impaired driver, but soon discovered he was a child with a love for luxury sports cars.

The boy allegedly told police he left his home after getting into an argument with his parents, who refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

Since his parents refused, he decided to drive to California and buy one for himself, police said.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet," troopers said on Twitter.

Their tweet included a photo of the boy in a grey hooded sweatshirt and patterned shorts, wringing his hands in the driver's seat of his parents' car.

Several Twitter users saw a bright future for the boy.

"This kid is going places; he's a man of action. I respect that," said Nate.

"I want to grow up to be just like this kid," joked Jason.

"I bet he'll own a Lamborghini one day. That kid has some chutzpah and driving skills," said Melanie.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

