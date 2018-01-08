5th reverse vending machine set to open soon

A fifth drop off point has been announced for the North Coast.

TENTERFIELD is set to be the fifth town in the area to receive a collection point for recyclable containers.

Tenterfield Council chief executive, Terry Dodds, and council staff are in negotiations with TOMRA Cleanaway executives and advised a reverse vending machine will be made available at a location yet to be decided.

The locations are expected to fulfil several operational criteria including; ease of access for the community and located on council property.

Five sites are short-listed pending inspections due to occur later this month.

The Container Deposit Scheme began on December 1 last year, with original plans for the council to operate a manual collection, which was not cost effective for the community.

The reverse vending machine operates using electronic payments, vouchers or donations and the operation requires return of containers as undamaged, unbroken (cans, bottles and labels) for the system to refund the 10 cents per container.

It was announced last week Casino was about nine locations behind getting a collection point.

There are currently machines in Lismore, Ballina and Kyogle.