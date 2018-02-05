5G technology to unleash new opportunities

NEXT generation mobile technologies will be tested in Australian conditions by Telstra, just up the road.

A 5G Innovation Centre has been opened at the Telstra Southport Exchange on the Gold Coast today to support early commercial deployment.

The 5G Innovation Centre is central to a $60 million investment Telstra has made to upgrade infrastructure on the Gold Coast to support growing demand and major events in the area.

This is part of $5 billion they are investing in the three years to 30 June 2019 laying the foundations for 5G.

Chief Operations Officer, Robyn Denholm, said Telstra had established the Gold Coast 5G Innovation Centre to ensure Australia is among the first countries in the world to gain access to 5G.

"Telstra has already conducted Australia's first 5G field trial and the world's first 5G outdoor data call over 26GHz 'mmWave' radiofrequency spectrum,” she said.

"From our new 5G Innovation Centre we will be completing a number of 5G firsts in 2018 to ensure Australia remains at the forefront of mobile technology.”

"5G will take us from a world of connecting people to each other and the internet to a world of ultra-fast mobile speeds and the Internet of Things on a mass scale.

"These enhancements will unleash a host of new opportunities - everything from smart cities and smart homes, to drones and driverless cars, to augmented reality in both entertainment and at work.

Ms Denholm said, as an example, drones can operate over 4G today but when the ultra-high reliability and incredibly low latency of 5G becomes available more sophisticated applications will be possible.

Ms Denholm said Telstra's 5G Innovation Centre is designed to enable collaboration among technology vendors, developers, start-ups and their enterprise customers.

"We look forward to hosting leading 5G developers from around the world so Australian businesses can begin developing products and services that will take advantage of 5G,” she said.

"Our activities at the Innovation Centre will culminate in the 3GPP meeting later in 2018 that will play a critical role in setting the 5G standards underpinning the launch of commercial services.”