5G rollout sparks Lismore protest

CONNECTIVITY of 5G network in Australia is on its way but not without controversy.

Stop 5G members gathered outside Optus in Lismore yesterday morning to "peacefully rally" against any further rollout of the 5G network across Australia.

5G is the next generation in mobile network technology and similarly to 4G it is focussed on mobile data. It's promised to bring ultra-fast download and upload speeds as well as decreased latency, which is responsiveness over a mobile network

Rally organiser Martin Oliver said the protesters main concerns were "the 'millimetre-wave' radio frequency radiation associated with the 5G spectrum, coupled with the absence of prior safety testing, and the concerns recently raised by numerous scientists".

"We are calling for a moratorium on any further rollout of the 5G network in Australia," the Lismore man said.

"Two hundred and thirty three scientists from around the world have signed a statement calling for a moratorium on the technology until its proven to be safe."

"The health concerns are the possible low level heating on the human skin because the waves concentrate on the skin and there's possible damage to your eyes."

According to Mr Oliver, 5G uses millimetre-wave technology, is a different part of the spectrum of the wavelengths currently used in mobile communications, and would cause a "new and more concerning type of radiation".

"It's being forced on us and there should be consultations," he said

An Optus spokeswoman said the safety of the community was paramount and when Optus plans new towers we do so in accordance with international best practice.

"All 5G mobile networks must comply with science-based regulations mandated by the Federal Government, which are based on international guidelines and informed by scientific research on the possible health effects of mobile phone use," she said.