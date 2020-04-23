Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dean Jeffreys being removed by police at the protest against 5G technology in Mullumbimby.
Dean Jeffreys being removed by police at the protest against 5G technology in Mullumbimby.
News

5G PROTEST: ‘Shocked, appalled…they would force rollout’

Cathy Adams
23rd Apr 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPPONENTS to an upgrade of the mobile network in Mullumbimby to 5G have vowed to continue their protest at the Dalley St site.

One of those opposing the new technology, Dean Jefferys, said rolling 24 hour protests will happen at the proposed 5G tower behind the Mullumbimby PO from 8am today.

He said 200 people attended the impromptu protest at the site yesterday where he was arrested for trying to stop a truck that was intending to remove a car blocking 5G installing equipment.

"I am shocked and appalled that the government aided by the police would force this 5G roll out during the coronavirus lockdown period hoping that there would be no protest.

"This is clearly against the community's desires as expressed recently when thousands of residents turned up at Mullumbimby council chambers and public meetings.

"People will be turning up to protest every day until this is stopped and the real health concerns of the local residents are satisfied."

5g network mullumbimby norhtern rivers council northern rivers business northern rivers technology telstra
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should Lismore City Council take a pay cut?

        premium_icon Should Lismore City Council take a pay cut?

        News ONE councillor thinks staff should take a pay cut to help alleviate pressure of COVID-19.

        Alcohol and food trade relaxed this ANZAC Day

        premium_icon Alcohol and food trade relaxed this ANZAC Day

        Sport UNDER the Retail Trading Act 2008, some businesses are normally restricted from...

        Council pauses big projects, seeks support to ‘stay afloat’

        premium_icon Council pauses big projects, seeks support to ‘stay afloat’

        News BALLINA Mayor David Wright will relay why Ballina council is calling on State and...

        Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        premium_icon Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        News THE 22-year-old man has since been charged with numerous offences.