5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

Murwillumbah has today taken a step towards the 5G future as Telstra switches on the area's first Telstra 5G base stations.

Murwillumbah has today taken a step towards the 5G future as Telstra switches on the area's first Telstra 5G base stations. Contributed

TELSTRA has today switched on Murwillumbah's first Telstra 5G base stations, as part of the company's ongoing rollout of Australia's leading 5G.

Regional general manager, Mike Marom, said the new 5G capacity, and the ongoing rollout, would benefit customers with 5G devices and those with 4G devices.

"Telstra has always been dedicated to connecting people in regional Australia and ensuring they are amongst the first to experience the latest mobile technology," Mr Marom said.

"It's really exciting Murwillumbah is among the first cities in Australia, indeed the world, to have access to 5G connectivity.

"Telstra has been leading the way in pioneering 5G technology with a number of world and Australian firsts - and making 5G technology available to Australian consumers.

"Now with the first 5G sites on air, customers in Murwillumbah have a chance to be part of that cutting edge.

"Further to this, as we roll out this new 5G technology, it will also improve 4G capacity and speeds.

"We now have commenced the rollout of 5G in 32 cities around Australia."

The commencement of the 5G rollout in Murwillumbah is part of Telstra's commitment to extend 5G coverage to selected areas of 35 major and regional cities across Australia by the end of June 2020.