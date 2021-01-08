$5.9M ‘hobbit home’ development set for Goonellabah

An inside rendering of a home in the Platypus Park development. CREDIT: Green Magic Homes.

An inside rendering of a home in the Platypus Park development. CREDIT: Green Magic Homes.

Goonellabah's mysterious "hobbit homes" development has taken a step forward with a development application submitted to Lismore City Council.

The $5.9 million "eco home" development will be built at 805 and 811 Ballina Rd and will see 92 lots residential lots, one riparian lot, and three road widening lots, internal roads, storm water detention basins and associated infrastructure created as well as the demolition of the existing house.

A rendering of the Platypus Park development in Goonellabah. Credit: Green Magic Homes.

These homes are earth-covered and, according to the Green Magic Homes website, this development "sets a new benchmark for style, liveability and uniqueness".

The homes are two, three or four-bedroom homes which are extensively waterproofed before being earth-covered.

According to the builders, having a home covered by foliage and dirt has unique benefits, including 75 per cent reduction in the cost of heating or cooling the home.

The homes are marketed towards "those whose beliefs are focused on making the smallest footprint on the planet possible," allowing them to integrate into a nature-based lifestyle.

To see more about Goonellabah's mysterious development, see www.platypus-park.com.au.

The DA is on public exhibition until February 5.

To make a submission to the council, visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au