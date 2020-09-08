Menu
Synergy Group's Kate Mitchell and Allison Keevers at their Tweed Heads South factory.
$59,000 technology helps employees with a disability

Jessica Lamb
8th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A TWEED group that provides employment for people with a disability can now increase productivity thanks to a cash boost from a local club.

As part of NSW ClubGrant, Synergy Group received $59,510 from Seagulls for a new automated packaging machines in their Tweed Heads South factory.

Synergy Group provides employment in the packaging industry for people who would otherwise find it difficult to maintain work in an 'open employment environment'.

 

Synergy Group's Jason Davies at their Tweed Heads South factory.
They also operate work experience programs with several local schools who have special needs units for students to gain skills, confidence and make new friends.

Synergy Group general manager Sarah Green said the new technology will help Synergy increase productivity and enable them to keep up with their clients' demands.

"With the right support and training our team can achieve so much," she said.

"We want to thank Seagulls for all the support given so far and hope to be able to continue our relationship into the future."

 

Synergy Group's Anthony Read at their Tweed Heads South factory.
Seagulls has supported Synergy Group since their post-flood move from Murwillumbah to Tweed Heads South in 2017.

The Tweed club has previously provided funds for various upgrades to Synergy's warehouse.

Seagulls general manager Stuart Burrows explained the business was proud to assist Synergy in their mission of "providing meaningful employment and to inspire people of all abilities to flourish in the workforce".

