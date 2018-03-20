Menu
Tenterfield Shire Council says it will need help to fix its 58 timber bridges.
Council News

58 timber bridges need 'substantial' funding

20th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

A "SUBSTANTIAL injection of funding" will be needed to replace a large number of timber bridges in the Tenterfield Shire.

The mayor, Peter Petty, said the council owned 58 timber bridges and would need help to fix or replace them.

Cr Petty and the council's chief executive, Terry Dodds, met with Lismore MP Thomas George and Roads Minister Melinda Pavey in Sydney last week to discuss the issues.

"The purpose of the meeting was to discuss options and strategies on how the State Government may assist Tenterfield Shire Council address some of our timber bridge renewal challenges," Cr Petty said.

"I would like to thank both Thomas and Melinda for taking the time to listen to council's concerns.

"Whilst I know we have a way to go, the first step it to open discussions.

"The meeting was very informative and has given the council a platform to approach."

