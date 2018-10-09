58 new jobs, big boost for tourism with $3.8 million project

Turning the sod for the start of the Woodburn foreshore project was Woodburn Evans Head RSL President John Frederiksen, Richmond Valley Mayor Rob Mustow, Roger Wood, Kevin Hogan MP, Richmond Valley Council General Manager Vaughan MacDonald and Robert May.

WORK has started on the $3.8 million Woodburn Riverside Precinct, which aims to keep people coming into the village once it is bypassed.

The duplication of the Pacific Highway between Ballina and Woolgoolga is now more than half complete.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said it was crucial to keep the local economy strong.

"A little while ago, the Woodburn community and Richmond Valley Council came to me with a plan to ensure the town prospers after it is bypassed," he said.

"Today, I am very happy to turn the first sod on the $3.8 million Woodburn Riverside Precinct.

"The revitalised foreshore will attract tourists and locals to Woodburn for years to come, while delivering in the short term through the creation of a significant number of local jobs.

"When Stage 1 is complete in February, it will include a new function centre, jetty and pontoon.

"This will allow the expansion of river-based sporting and recreational opportunities, including new regional, state and higher level water skiing competitions.

"The new function centre will provide a modern space where community groups and individuals can gather to celebrate a family occasion or simply enjoy the view of the on-water events from the open-style terrace.

"The new centre will also include a Visitor Information Centre, a new timber jetty area/stage and connecting pontoon."

"Three existing buildings that block the view between the main street and the river will also be demolished."

"In what is a major boost for the regional economy, this project will create 58 ongoing jobs of which three will be identified as indigenous jobs."

The Federal Government has committed $810,000 to Stage 1 with the State Government committing $101,000 and Richmond Valley Council $700,000.

Stage 2 will include a playground, an eastern picnic terrace, village green and a new ski club house.