58 blocks in new stage of residential development

MASTER PLANNED: An artist's impression of the proposed Ridgetop Park at Banyan Hill.

THE latest stage of the popular Banyan Hill development near Ballina has been released.

The Fairview release includes 58 blocks ranging in size from 450-689sqm, priced from $284,000-$373,000.

Intrapac Property's CEO Max Shifman said it was an exciting time for the development.

"We are happy Ballina Shire Council has approved this next stage, as stage one, Highfield, and stage two, the Hilltop, are sold out thanks to extensive and considered master planning. We are sure this next release will be as popular."

Mr Shifman said a premium lifestyle awaited purchasers at Banyan Hill.

Residents will enjoy a spectacular panorama of coastal and hinterland views and will have access to region's diverse natural beauty.

"Some 25km of cycle paths will take locals past the Ballina market, historic waterfront trails, plentiful fishing and water sports, beaches and the Richmond River lighthouse."

The development's name, Banyan Hill, alludes to the majesty of the mighty Australian Banyan tree sitting at the land's peak.

"This master planned community goes beyond just design best practice, Banyan Hill offers holistic, healthy living within a natural setting that extends across the whole neighbourhood," Mr Shifman said.

"A development for all stages and all ages, the Village Green design incorporates an existing Moreton Bay fig tree. This awe-inspiring and ancient tree will draw the community together.

"But locals can't live on beauty alone and they don't have to, as Ballina is thriving, thanks to the array of amenities that complement the natural surrounds.

"These include a growing café and restaurant scene, cinemas and theatres, entertainment venues, galleries, libraries, education facilities and children's services, including childcare and a TAFE campus."

Mr Shifman said Fairview would offer prospective buyers the possibility of a sea change and a new life.

The Banyan Hill sales centre is open 11am-5pm daily. Estate manager Robert Kimberley has lived in the area for 20 years and can answer any questions.

