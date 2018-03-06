Menu
Northern Rivers continues to receive a good soaking.
Weather

56mm in parts of Northern Rivers: More to come

Samantha Elley
by
6th Mar 2018 4:43 AM

YOU could almost hear the ground taking in the steady rain in great big gulps.

Yesterday and overnight much of the parched ground of the Northern Rivers received a decent soaking.

Rainfall from 9am, March 5 was as follows:

  • Ballina 10.8mm
  • Byron 39.2mm
  • Casino 18.8mm
  • Evans Head 56mm
  • Lismore 24.6mm

The forecast again for today from the Bureau of Meteorology is near 100% chance of rain.

Rain possibly heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds will be southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 20s.

