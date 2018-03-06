56mm in parts of Northern Rivers: More to come
YOU could almost hear the ground taking in the steady rain in great big gulps.
Yesterday and overnight much of the parched ground of the Northern Rivers received a decent soaking.
Rainfall from 9am, March 5 was as follows:
- Ballina 10.8mm
- Byron 39.2mm
- Casino 18.8mm
- Evans Head 56mm
- Lismore 24.6mm
The forecast again for today from the Bureau of Meteorology is near 100% chance of rain.
Rain possibly heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon.
There is the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 20s.