Woman dies after horrific multi-vehicle crash

A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News

A 55-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a serious multi-vehicle traffic crash west of the Gold Coast hinterland.

The Moogerah woman was involved in the crash on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, Tamborine on Monday, March 26 and was rushed to Gold Coast University where she later died.

Police say the crash occurred around 12.15pm after a van travelling south-west along the road travelled over the centre line and collided head-on with a hatchback driven by the woman.

A truck that was travelling behind the hatchback has then collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The woman was trapped within the car for at least half an hour before firefighters managed to free her using cutting gear.

The driver of the van, a 19-year-old man, was transported to Logan Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigations are continuing.