Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News
A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News
News

Woman dies after horrific multi-vehicle crash

by Michael Saunders
28th Mar 2018 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 55-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a serious multi-vehicle traffic crash west of the Gold Coast hinterland.

The Moogerah woman was involved in the crash on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, Tamborine on Monday, March 26 and was rushed to Gold Coast University where she later died.

Police say the crash occurred around 12.15pm after a van travelling south-west along the road travelled over the centre line and collided head-on with a hatchback driven by the woman.

A truck that was travelling behind the hatchback has then collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The woman was trapped within the car for at least half an hour before firefighters managed to free her using cutting gear.

The driver of the van, a 19-year-old man, was transported to Logan Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigations are continuing.

fatal crash gold coast tamborine
Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Breaking HIS workmates began CPR at the scene, which was continued by police when they arrived, but the man could not be revived.

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

News Investigations have led to the arrest of two men

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

News Two men have been arrested and taken to the Lismore Police Station

'The police involved are devastated': Hearing continues

'The police involved are devastated': Hearing continues

News Tweed-Byron's top cop, youth advocate offer support to community

  • 28th Mar 2018 10:44 AM

Local Partners