$55,000 artwork to welcome visitors to town

Australia's most easterly point, Cape Byron Lighthouse is an icon of the Byron Shire and this image will be replicated in a new artwork on Ewingsdale Rd, the main entrance to Byron Bay. Byron Shire Council

CAPE Byron Lighthouse has been welcoming visitors to the town for years, the white beacon a sentinel above the rocky headland.

Now, a replication of the lighthouse will will built at the main entrance to the town on Ewingsdale Road.

Byron Shire Council has commissioned the artwork which will be built on the new roundabout currently under construction at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Bayshore Drive.

Chair of the council's Public Art Panel, Councillor Sarah Ndiaye, said she's excited council has decided to invest in this sculpture which will be "a breathtaking welcome to Byron Bay”.

"This is a significant project that reflects some of the creativity, history and natural beauty of this area,” Cr Ndiaye said.

"The artist, Corey Thomas, will be installing a 12-metre high piece that will see a silhouette of the lighthouse through thousands of stainless steel birds,” she said.

In June this year council called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from artists to create a piece of work on the new roundabout, with six EOIs received which were shortlisted to three.

"The application from Corey Thomas was impressive and the Public Art Panel agreed unanimously on its selection and we are confident it will soon be recognised as something that is unique to this area,” Cr Ndiaye said.

"The budget for this installation is $55,000 and represents council's biggest investment in public art, a key deliverable in council's recently adopted Public Art Strategy.

"Hopefully this is the first of many substantial public artworks for the Byron Shire,” she said.

The new Bayshore Drive roundabout was expected to be completed at the end of 2018 and council was aiming to have the art installed before the roundabout was officially opened.