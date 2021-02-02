Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Closeup of Applicant Completing Application Form
Closeup of Applicant Completing Application Form
News

550 well-paid jobs up for grabs now in Queensland

by Chris Herde
2nd Feb 2021 4:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is seeking 550 field managers in Queensland for the 2021 Census and more than 2600 across Australia.

Field managers are responsible for training, leading and managing a team of up to 12 field officers in their local area who help communities to complete the Census which will be held on August 10.

The roles are short-term and they will earn $36.90 an hour inclusive of a 25 per cent loading, plus superannuation.

Census executive director and national spokesman Andrew Henderson said field managers play a key role in supporting and motivating their team and resolving problems that arise on the job.

"The field manager is the eyes and ears of the Census on the ground, and in the community," he said.

"They provide invaluable local intelligence to the office-based Census operations team and help members of the public who need special support to complete the Census.

"This includes conducting assisted interviews with people who request help or working through difficult questions from people trying to complete their Census."

The 2021 Census is on August 10.
The 2021 Census is on August 10.

Field managers also engage with non-private dwellings in their area, such as hospitals, hotels, and nursing homes to help residents in these settings to complete their Census form.

They will be recruited locally and the ABS has appointed Adecco Australia to assist with the recruitment.

Across Australia there are 2665 Census field manager positions available in all major cities and regional areas.

NSW and the ACT have 838 positions available, Victoria 678, Queensland 550, Western Australia 288, South Australia 199, Tasmania 83 and the Northern Territory 29.

Applicants must have experience training and supervising small teams, as well as access to a computer and mobile device with reliable internet connection, a current driver's license, and a registered and insured vehicle.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 550 well-paid jobs up for grabs now in Queensland

business editors picks employment. crime jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        34,000 phone intercepts recorded in cocaine ring case

        Premium Content 34,000 phone intercepts recorded in cocaine ring case

        Crime One of the members of the group has now pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

        LEAD FOOT: Teen speeder fined more than $3000

        Premium Content LEAD FOOT: Teen speeder fined more than $3000

        Crime He was slapped with almost a dozen demerit points after being caught twice in two...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
        More than 1300 affected by power outage

        Premium Content More than 1300 affected by power outage

        News Essential Energy is investigating the cause of the unplanned outage.

        Extraordinary meeting to decide on World Surf League event

        Premium Content Extraordinary meeting to decide on World Surf League event

        Surfing Last-minute meeting called to discuss plans for WSL event in Lennox.