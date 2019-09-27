550 places to pick up a great bargain this weekend

Members of the Lennox Head Community garden are gearing up for their big day of sales this Second Hand Saturday.

Members of the Lennox Head Community garden are gearing up for their big day of sales this Second Hand Saturday. contributed

BARGAIN hunting fanatics are in for a treat as the biggest garage-sale day of the year kicks-off on the North Coast this weekend.

From boats to brush-cutters, camping gear and pre-loved children's treasures, there is something for everyone at Second Hand Saturday, with over 550 garage sales registered across the North Coast region and over 100 in the Ballina area alone.

The free annual community event, held next Saturday September 28, has continued to gather momentum over the past 14 years, encouraging the North Coast community to support re-use over landfill and be proud of contributing positively towards the ever-increasing war on waste.

This year also sees a growing trend in joint or community garage sales with over 80 registered across the North Coast, meaning you really don't need to wander far to bag yourself some pre-loved bargains!

Lennox Head Sanctuary Village Manufactured Home Park president John Moloney has been busy organising a huge joint sale with residents from the 84 homes on site.

"This will be a massive event at our village and we will be offering a diverse range of second hand goods, which must be cleared on the day," he said.

"Furniture, homewares, clothing, bric-a-brack and items removed from our newly renovated community hall will be amongst the mountain of goods offered for sale.

"Everything will be assembled in and around our community hall at the front village gate so pop by to check out our bargains on Ross Lane, Lennox Head."

Another community sale happening in the area will be hosted at the Lennox Community Gardens, which opened in April this year.

The Lennox Community Garden's Jimi Gatland said "the inspiration to host a Second Hand Saturday sale came after we were donated a heap of books. We will be selling these on the day alongside other donated items to fundraise for the Community Garden."

"Hosting the sale is also a great opportunity for our local community to drop by and see what we do and perhaps get involved in a great community project," he said.

The Lennox Community Garden sales will be held on Hutley Drive, Lennox Head.

The event is proudly hosted by North East Waste and Council.

To see where other sales are and plan your shopping list, visit the Second Hand Saturday website www.secondhandsaturday.com.au from Monday, September 23 or download the free Second Hand Saturday app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Here you'll find a full garage sale list, interactive maps and route calculation and options to bookmark your favourite sales.

Alternatively, check the Second Hand Saturday facebook page @mysecondhandsaturday to stay in the loop with what's happening this Second Hand Saturday.