Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$550 fine for woman who jumped fence into Ballina pub

4th Oct 2018 6:30 AM

IT WAS an expensive night out for one Ballina woman, who ended her evening in the back of a police paddy wagon with a $550 fine.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the 40-year-old woman was refused entry into a Ballina pub on September 29.

But she then jumped the back fence and entered the beer garden.

"Security removed her from the beer garden but she refused to leave the front entrance of the licensed premises," Snr Const Henderson said.

"When police arrived she refused to give police any of her details and tried to walk away.

"Police restrained her and placed her in the back of a police wagon."

It was only then the woman agreed to show identification, and she was promptly issued with a $550 fine.

Snr Const Henderson said it was important for people to remember they had responsibilities when out for a drink.

"If you told that you are not allowed in a licensed premises, just walk away without making a fuss," he said.

"If you are in the licensed premises and asked to leave you must do so.

"Failure to comply with a direction from security or police can lead to a $550 infringement notice, or in serious cases, charges and bail conditions."

ballina northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

    premium_icon POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

    News "I'VE been to murders, I've brought people back to life, I've been to horrific places but I know that I'm doing what other people are unable to do."

    Incredible transformation of 164-year-old general store

    premium_icon Incredible transformation of 164-year-old general store

    News The owner says the building will "stop traffic" once work finishes

    11 fatalities, 23 serious crashes: Our shocking statistics

    premium_icon 11 fatalities, 23 serious crashes: Our shocking statistics

    News One of our top cops has revealed ongoing frustration of police

    Why this Alstonville cafe owner was spared jail

    premium_icon Why this Alstonville cafe owner was spared jail

    Crime “It was a complete and utter shock when he was arrested”

    Local Partners