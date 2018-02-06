54,284 containers returned in 11 days, at one site

Empty bottles being deposited into a Return and Earn recycling station.

Empty bottles being deposited into a Return and Earn recycling station. Tweed Daily News

GOONELLABAH residents have returned more than 50,000 drink containers to the new return and earn vending machine in the 11 days since opening.

As part of NSW's container deposit scheme Return and Earn, 54,284 drink containers have been returned to the reverse vending machines (RVM) at 2 Simeoni Drive, installed on January 26.

Across NSW, more than 71 million drink containers have been returned through the scheme since it commenced on December 1.

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Acting Chair and CEO Mark Gifford said daily returns are averaging around 1.5 million drink containers. Weekends continue to be the busiest times for returns, peaking at around 2 million a day over the weekend.

There are now over 365 collection points up and running across NSW with more to come.

For more information on the scheme, a map of collection points and a list of eligible drink containers, go online.

Any issues with collection points can be reported to Network Operator TOMRA Cleanaway on 1800 290 691.