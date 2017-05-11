54% more for our schools by 2027

NORTHERN Rivers schools will receive a bigger boost of funding under the Federal Budget than the national average.

In percentage terms, the Budget is increasing its funding nationally to public schools by an average of 5%, and to the Catholic and private system by 3.5%.

On the Northern Rivers, however, public schools will receive a 5.1% increase, Catholic schools a 3.8% increase, and independent schools a 4.9% boost.

Across the board, local schools will see an almost 54% funding boost by 2027.

Under the needs-based funding system, schools classed as low socio- economic status, in remote areas, and with a higher proportion of disadvantaged students received a higher injection of Federal money.

Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan explained that under the funding arrangements, Catholic and independent schools receive a bigger slice of the total Federal Government pie because they receive a lower percentage from the State Government.

An example is Tuntable Falls Community School which in 2015 received just over $10,400 per student from the Federal Government and $2300 from NSW.

In the 2017 budget Tuntable will receive just over $12,000 per student from the Federal Government, increasing to $20,700 per student by 2027.

On the other hand, Lismore South Public School in 2015 received only $2300 from the Federal Government, but more than $10,000 from NSW.

Because Lismore South receives most of its funding from NSW, it gets only $2925 from the Federal Government in 2017-18, increasing to almost $4700 in 2027.

Mr Hogan said Catholic schools cost both levels of government combined about 80% of the cost of public schools, with the remainder funded by school fees.

"The $18.6 billion injection into education will see each and every one of our local schools get more money which means our children will get the education they deserve," Mr Hogan said.

However Richmond Labor MP Justine Elliot has savaged the Coalition funding as a "$22 billion cut" from what Labor promised under it's "full Gonski" pledge.