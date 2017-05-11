22°
News

54% more for our schools by 2027

Hamish Broome
| 11th May 2017 5:30 AM
No Caption
No Caption Thinkstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTHERN Rivers schools will receive a bigger boost of funding under the Federal Budget than the national average.

In percentage terms, the Budget is increasing its funding nationally to public schools by an average of 5%, and to the Catholic and private system by 3.5%.

On the Northern Rivers, however, public schools will receive a 5.1% increase, Catholic schools a 3.8% increase, and independent schools a 4.9% boost.

Across the board, local schools will see an almost 54% funding boost by 2027.

Under the needs-based funding system, schools classed as low socio- economic status, in remote areas, and with a higher proportion of disadvantaged students received a higher injection of Federal money.

Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan explained that under the funding arrangements, Catholic and independent schools receive a bigger slice of the total Federal Government pie because they receive a lower percentage from the State Government.

An example is Tuntable Falls Community School which in 2015 received just over $10,400 per student from the Federal Government and $2300 from NSW.

In the 2017 budget Tuntable will receive just over $12,000 per student from the Federal Government, increasing to $20,700 per student by 2027.

On the other hand, Lismore South Public School in 2015 received only $2300 from the Federal Government, but more than $10,000 from NSW.

Because Lismore South receives most of its funding from NSW, it gets only $2925 from the Federal Government in 2017-18, increasing to almost $4700 in 2027.

Mr Hogan said Catholic schools cost both levels of government combined about 80% of the cost of public schools, with the remainder funded by school fees.

"The $18.6 billion injection into education will see each and every one of our local schools get more money which means our children will get the education they deserve," Mr Hogan said.

However Richmond Labor MP Justine Elliot has savaged the Coalition funding as a "$22 billion cut" from what Labor promised under it's "full Gonski" pledge.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers education

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

SECURITY personnel face an increasingly unpredictable work environment due to people under the influence of drugs.

Budget 2017: 3 controversial costs for the North Coast

Outrage is being felt by anti-vaxxers as the government prepares to cut some benefits from those who choose not to immunise their children.

Do you fit into one of the three measures?

54% more for our schools by 2027

No Caption

NR schools to get a bigger boost of funding than national average

Budget 2017: North Coast loses out, Richmond MP says

Richmond MP Justine Elliot was hoping for flood support funding in the Federal Budget.

Justine Elliot slams budget as 'unfair' for families

Local Partners

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

SECURITY personnel face an increasingly unpredictable work environment due to people under the influence of drugs.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The Last Resort

A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband’s mistress after she found out about their affair.

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!