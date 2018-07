Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

ONE old ute. Tick. A couch. Tick. Esky, cold beers and the barbie smoking.

Most residents cut off by Border Ranges Rally cars tearing past their front gate made the most of their enforced stay-at-home weekend.

Those who didn't live on the rally routes gathered at Hillyards Rd at the spectator point.

There was little protest about the rally despite the issues raised before it began.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was a successful event and thanked the volunteers involved.