50th birthdays spent having fun at Splendour

Melissa McLennan and Lee Ellis enjoy Splendour in the Grass 2018 at Byron Bay Parklands.

Melissa McLennan and Lee Ellis enjoy Splendour in the Grass 2018 at Byron Bay Parklands. Marc Stapelberg

THE weather was kind to punters as the crowds began to pour into North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass on Friday.

And while the glitter and the barely-there fashion has returned en masse, it's not just 20-somethings enjoying the music on offer at the three-day festival.

Lee Ellis and Melissa McLennan, from Singleton and Muswellbrook, travelled with two other friends to the festival this year.

Ms Ellis said the group decided to head to Splendour for the first time to mark their 50th birthdays.

She said their group had become acquainted with much of this year's lineup through their children.

"We absolutely love music and our kids play music,” Ms Ellis said.

Mr Ellis said she was particularly keen to see Baker Boy, who performed at the Mix Up stage yesterday afternoon.

"I'm Aboriginal so I'm really proud of how well he's done,” she said.

Ms McLennan said it was great to see all ages enjoy the music on offer.

Splendour's become something of a family affair for Brisbane-based Dani and Matt Towers, who have come to the festival with their daughter Riley.

Dani Towers and Matt Towers are looking forward to seeing Gang of Youths at this year's Splendour in the Grass. Marc Stapelberg

On Friday Ms Towers - who was looking forward to seeing The Wombats - struck a shimmering figure in a sequin dress borrowed from her daughter.

Mr Towers said the stunning natural environment of North Byron Parklands had been a big drawcard for him.

The festival is expected to draw some 35,000 people to the site each day.