$50k generator stolen from energy depot

A black generator trailer was stolen on the 11th October from the Essential Energy in South Lismore. David Henderson

POLICE are investigating the theft of a black generator trailer that was stolen on the October 11.

It was stolen from the Essential Energy depot on Union Street, South Lismore.

Police have obtained CCTV of the generator being driven away by a single cab 4WD tray side vehicle leaving Essential Energy at 3.58am.

The footage shows the vehicle being driven along the Bruxner Highway near the intersection of three Chain Road, Lismore.

The generator is valued at $50,000.

If you have any information about this theft please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E65395314

