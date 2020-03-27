$500k on the line if cocaine supply accused breaches bail

A group of North Coast residents are facing serious cocaine supply allegations.

TWO people facing serious cocaine supply charges have been granted strict conditional bail.

Lennox Head man Philip David Emanuele, 29, appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday along with Joanne McKinlay, 54, from Suffolk Park.

Mr Emanuele has not entered pleas to his 10 charges, including five counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

Three of those allegations involve a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

He’s also facing a further drug supply charge, two counts of drug possession, one charge related to a restricted substance and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Ms McKinlay, her husband Scott Edward Biber and Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67, are all facing similar charges.

Police will allege they found Mr Biber with 1.1kg of cocaine secreted inside a fire extinguisher on January 9 this year.

The status of a police brief in the case against Mr Emanuel is set to be confirmed when he returns to Byron Bay Local Court on April 20.

Before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday, Mr Emanuel was granted bail on the condition that he live at a Lennox Head address, report to Ballina Police Station three times a week, surrender his passport to police and not enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia.

He will be subject to a curfew between 7pm an 6am.

He’s prohibited from being with or contacting any of the co-accused or their family members and must not try to contact any civilian witness, except through a lawyer.

He must not take any drugs that haven’t been prescribed to him by a doctor, can only own one mobile phone and must report the details of that phone to police.

He also could only be released on the condition an “acceptable person” enters a bail security agreement, with $500,000 to be forfeited if he breaches bail conditions.

Ms McKinlay was granted bail on similar conditions, including that $10,000 be deposited into a security agreement by an acceptable person.

The brief in her case is due to be filed by April 20.