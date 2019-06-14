50,000kg of medicinal cannabis to be grown in Ballina

PROJECT: A medical cannabis company is planning to build a 30,000sqm production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire, with the the main greenhouse expected to produce more than 50,000kg annually in the first stage of production.

AN AUSTRALIAN company planning to grow medicinal cannabis in the Ballina Shire has received a Cannabis Manufacture Licence from the Office of Drug Control.

The licence means THC Global will be able to cultivate its own proprietary strains, process cannabis plant material, and manufacture extracts and tinctures of both plant and resin.

THC Global and its wholly-owned subsidiaries now have all three cannabis production licences required to deliver Australian-grown and manufactured medicinal cannabis products globally.

The medicinal cannabis company is planning to build a 30,000sq m production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire.

A series of greenhouses would be built to produce more than 50,000kg of medicinal cannabis annually in the first stage of production.

THC Global is hoping to receive the initial licensing this year to start work on the Ballina Shire site before the end of 2019.

Chairman Steven Xu said the company was delighted to have received its Cannabis Manufacture Licence.

"This licence is a significant milestone for the company, with the next targets being the development of a new generation of proprietary medicinal cannabis products and securing our revenue outlook through off-take agreements and furthering our existing global partnerships," he said.

THC Global is already conducting medicinal cannabis cultivation activities at its Strain R&D and Manufacturing Facility in Bundaberg, Queensland.