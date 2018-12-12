$500,000 to upgrade popular Casino park

HOWZAT: Richmond Valley Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald attempts to bowl out Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis during a friendly fixture, with the help of Mayor Robert Mustow, Terry Toohey and Adam Hickey (Casino Junior Rugby League), Deputy Mayor Steve Morrissey, Tim Doherty (Casino Junior Cricket), Stuart Rodgers (Casino Junior Rugby League), and RVC's Ben Zeller and Andrew Leach.

CASINO'S Queen Elizabeth Park will receive a funding injection of nearly half a million dollars to upgrade many of its facilities across the complex of seven fields used by a variety of sporting clubs.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the Richmond Valley sporting community could be proud of its achievements and facilities and the $479,717 worth of upgrades would provide a boost to the park's well-used facilities.

Mr Gulaptis said the nine sporting clubs which regularly used the complex for training and games would be saying goodbye to the decades-old bathrooms, and would be welcoming additional field lighting and an electrical power supply upgrade.

He said a portable irrigator would also be purchased to ensure all six fields were well-maintained throughout dry weather, as well as 10 portable grandstands to increase seating capacity for spectators.

"The Stronger Country Communities Fund, secured by the Nationals in Government, is precisely for this reason - to kick-start the delivery of projects which improve community infrastructure and services,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The NSW Government's commitment to investing in regional NSW continues to flow into the Richmond Valley, which is fantastic for community facilities like Queen Elizabeth Park.”

Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow said council was delighted by the support already shown by Mr Gulaptis through SCCF, with community groups being the big winners.

Cr Mustow said the NSW Government made it clear at the start of the year that it had money to invest in regional towns and Council was determined its community would have the best shot of getting its fair share.

He said the successful projects were identified through community feedback and were aligned with the Richmond Valley Made 2030 Community Strategic Plan.