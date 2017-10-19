$500,000 for tackling illegal dumping

COUNCILS, public land managers and community groups can apply for a share of half a million dollars in grants to help tackle illegal dumping.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin said illegal dumping was a crime and which not only puts people's lives at risk, but also put the environment at risk.

"Communities are fed up with illegal dumping,” Mr Franklin said.

"It a risk to people's health, contaminates the environment and it also costs our community millions of dollars every year.”

A total of $500,000 is available for community groups, local councils and public land managers under the Combating Illegal Dumping: Clean-up and Prevention Grant Program to identify local illegal dumping hotspots and assist with clean up and prevention measures on publicly managed land.

"I encourage local groups to apply for funding to undertake projects to prevent illegal dumping and clean up existing waste on public lands,” Mr Franklin said.

In the past this grant has funded the installation of CCTV cameras, signage, gates and fences in dumping hotspots across NSW.

This program is funded under the NSW Government's $337 million Waste Less, Recycle More program.

Applications close on November 23.

For information visit: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/wastegrants/combat-illegal-dump.htm