50,000 ways Suncorp lends a helping hand

Marc Stapelberg
| 8th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
CUSTOMER FOCUSED: Suncorps CEO Customer Platforms Gary Dransfield with Emma Gambin and Jason Eversham
CUSTOMER FOCUSED: Suncorps CEO Customer Platforms Gary Dransfield with Emma Gambin and Jason Eversham Marc Stapelberg

MAJOR insurer Suncorp has donated $50,000 to the Lismore Flood Appeal in a vital boost to the Lismore Flood Appeal which is designed to help storm and flood-affected residents in the city.

The appeal, coordinated by the Lismore City Council, aims to raise $100,000.

With Suncorp's donation, the fund has now exceeded its target.

Suncorp's CEO Customer Platforms Gary Dransfield said it was heartbreaking to see the devastation in the region, but the community spirit in Lismore has shone through.

"The speed by which this appeal reached its target is a demonstration of people in the community helping each other," he said.

"It is part of what we are doing to help the recovery in the Lismore area.

"We have a lot of customers in the Northern NSW area and we have around 1,400 motor and home claims already from Northern NSW so it is very important that as well as handling our claims we show our support for the community."

Mr Dransfield said Suncorp's Customer Response Teams were in town at the Recovery Centre ready to take people's claims.

"We expect a great deal many more claims," he said.

"Suncorp has assessors at customers' homes to see what needs to be done, including getting emergency repairs carried out; providing emergency funds; or offering temporary accommodation if they are unable to return to their homes," Mr Dransfield said.

"Suncorp is here to help in the recovery of the city, both practically and though this appeal."

Customers of Suncorp's insurance brands, including AAMI, GIO, Apia, Vero, Shannons, Bingle, CIL and Suncorp Insurance can lodge their claim with mobile CRTs teams.

Storm and flood-affected residents in northern New South Wales will be able to lodge their insurance claims in person with Suncorp's mobile claim lodgement teams who will be available in Lismore and Murwillumbah.

The CRTs at the Public Works Facility, 120 Dalley Street, East Lismore and Murwillumbah, Murwillumbah Community Centre, Nullum Street, Knox Park.

Both locations will operate from 9am-6pm from Friday 7 April and open seven days a week.

Suncorp spokesperson Michael Mills said the CRTs provide another option for people to lodge their insurance claims.

"Any customer can go to these locations to lodge their claim and our people can also arrange any extra assistance they may need," said Mr Mills.

