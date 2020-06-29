Menu
Drugs and money seized during massive police raids across three states.
News

$50,000 secures bail for drug syndicate accused

Aisling Brennan
29th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
TWO men allegedly involved in an extensive cross-border drugs and firearms syndicate have been granted bail.

Richmond Police District Drug Unit and the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Ranson in January to investigate the importation, manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs and the supply of prohibited weapons in Northern NSW and South East Queensland.

Last week, police executed serval search warrants in NSW, Queensland and Victoria and allegedly located and seized methylamphetamine and MDMA, cash, firearms and parts.

Queensland man, Aaron Andreas Salwat, was arrested at his Highland Park home and extradited to Lismore over allegations of his involvement in the drug syndicate.

The 27-year-old was charged with manufacturing and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Salwat was granted bail on Friday when he appeared before Lismore Local Court after a security of $50,000 was offered.

He must also report daily to Queensland Police, not contact any co-accused and not take drugs while on bail.

Meanwhile, Brett Leon Thomas, 27, was also arrested last week in Victoria as part of the joint police operation.

He was charged with knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and extradited to NSW on Friday, where he faced Lismore Local Court.

Thomas was granted bail on the condition he reports daily to Victorian Police and does not contact any of his co-accused.

Both men will return to Lismore Local Court on August 26 for further mention.

Investigations under Strike Force Ranson are ongoing.

Lismore Northern Star

