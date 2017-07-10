50,000 reasons to pick this blueberry season

Mountain Blue are looking for enthusiastic pickers for the next blueberry season.

IF THE creation of more than 800 blueberry picking jobs in Tabulam isn't enough to have locals excited, then the chance at prizes totalling $50,000 should.

Mountain Blue Farms, in partnership with Agri Labour Australia has announced a $50,000 incentive program to bring motivated people to pick blueberries at their Tabulam farm.

Mountain Blue Managing Director Andrew Bell said he was thrilled to be able to provide this growth to the area, but acknowledges the difficulty in bringing highly motivated people to rural farms who have accommodation restrictions.

"In addition to being able to secure employment and win this money, we've been working closely with our local councils to create an exciting environment for people who are visiting Tabulam to pick, along with activities and things to do," Mr Bell said.

The prize pool is available to everyone who becomes part of the Mountain Blue harvest team and employees will be rewarded with entries into the draw based on consistent attendance and reaching achievable productivity targets throughout the season.

First prize will be $20,000, second prize will be $10,000 and then there will be twenty further draws of $1,000 each.

Mr Bell added the "longer pickers stay and the more fruit they pick, the more opportunities they'll have to share in the $50,000."

The competition starts July 10 and the prize draw will be held at the completion of the 2017 blueberry picking season, which is expected to be around Christmas.

For more information visit http://mountainblue.com.au/Our-Farm/employment.html.