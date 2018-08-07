$50,000 for much-needed upgrade at showground

(L-R): Bonalbo show society's secretary Michelle Malt, Len Gotting, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, David Whitney and Donald Johnston welcome the announced funding to upgrade the Bonalbo showground.

(L-R): Bonalbo show society's secretary Michelle Malt, Len Gotting, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, David Whitney and Donald Johnston welcome the announced funding to upgrade the Bonalbo showground. CONTRIBUTED

MORE than $50,000 in funding to upgrade Bonalbo Showground means the days of cleaning blocked toilets are over for Show Society President David Whitney.

The upgrade comes after Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the Bonalbo Showground will get a $53,000 grant under the Building Better Regions Fund.

"This is a fantastic outcome for the Bonalbo community and the Show Society,” Mr Hogan said.

"The Show Society came to me because they wanted to construct a new multi-purpose building to replace the ageing poultry pavilion and provide two toilet blocks to cater for the disabled and elderly.

"The new facility will create a public space which can be utilized by the Show Society and the broader community.

"I am happy to announce today a grant of $53,000 to help them realise the project.

"This is another great outcome delivered for our community. We have a plan to deliver a stronger economy and more jobs and we are focused on getting it done.”

David Whitney, President of the Show Society, thanked Mr Hogan for his support.

"It will mean health regulations will be up to date when we connect the sewerage and I won't have to clean the blocked toilets any more. There will be double the amount of facilities for the community to use too,” Mr Whitney said.

"Our poultry pavilion was in a bad way so an upgrade was badly needed.”