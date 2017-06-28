20°
$50,000 for Lismore and Tweed council's flood appeal

28th Jun 2017 1:10 PM
PILES of flood wrecked good outside homes in North Lismore.
PILES of flood wrecked good outside homes in North Lismore.

THE NSW Government has made $50,000 available to the Lismore and Tweed councils' flood appeals following the devastating March floods.

Lismore MP Thomas George said he welcomed any additional funding to support the efforts of people in the community to get back on their feet.

"The community spirit in the Northern Rivers is something very special and this extra support means our current $450,000 Lismore Flood Appeal will be topped up significantly,” Mr George said.

"Our community has gone through some really hard times since these devastating floods, but the community's generosity and willingness to donate labour and money has been remarkable,” Mr George said.

"This additional funding adds to the millions made available in Government grants and boosts the ever-growing fundraising efforts that are vital as we continue along the road to recovery.”

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said the funding means the allocation of additional resources to those hardest hit.

"The Tweed Shire Council's Mayoral Flood Appeal has cracked a phenomenal $300,000, and this extra $25,000 means more assistance for more people,” Mr Provest said.

"This additional funding will support our community collection which will assist those who are not eligible for other State and Commonwealth assistance schemes.”

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said the funding injection reflects the Government's ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by the recent natural disaster.

"The NSW Government is committed to working with the Northern Rivers communities to recover and rebuild,” Mr Grant said.

"When speaking with people impacted by the floods I assured them we would do whatever we could to assist them in the weeks and months ahead.

"I know this injection of funds to the pool already collected by the community will make a real difference and I trust local council will work hard to get this funding out the door as soon as possible.”

It is a requirement that the Council's Flood Appeal Committee direct the funds to businesses and individuals within the community whose needs meet the eligibility requirements and governance arrangements for the Council Appeal.

$25,000 has been made available for the Lismore Flood Appeal and $25,000 for the Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal.

For information on how to access funding support through the council appeals please contact:

Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal

Round 2 applications are open until Friday 7 July 2017.

Applications can be completed online:

http://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Controls/Forms/Documents/MayoralFloodAppealApplication.aspx

For more information or assistance with an application, contact the Tweed Council Customer Service Team 02 6670 2400.

Lismore Flood Appeal

Applications have now closed and funds are currently being distributed.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood 2017 flood appeal northern rivers natural disaster nsw government

