5,000 ways hotrodders are supporting veterans

GREAT SUPPORT: The Borderline Street Rodders recently donated $5000 to the Veterans Advocacy Centre in Alstonville. The VAC provides very necessary ongoing support to service men and women from all conflict and peace keeping engagements. L-R Peter Nielsen, Joe Falzon, Craig Nolan (Club President), Di McClelland and Liz Hill (VAC), Darryl Gough, Brian Boyd, Jim Czislowski, Mick Zimmerman and Ian Howat.

GREAT SUPPORT: The Borderline Street Rodders recently donated $5000 to the Veterans Advocacy Centre in Alstonville. The VAC provides very necessary ongoing support to service men and women from all conflict and peace keeping engagements. L-R Peter Nielsen, Joe Falzon, Craig Nolan (Club President), Di McClelland and Liz Hill (VAC), Darryl Gough, Brian Boyd, Jim Czislowski, Mick Zimmerman and Ian Howat. Supplied

SUPPORTING those who look after our service personnel has seen members of a car club make a fantastic $5000 donation to Veterans Advocacy in Alstonville.

Recently the Borderline Street Rodders Inc met with representatives of Alstonville's Veterans' Advocacy Centre to pass on their generous support.

Club spokesman Peter Neilsen said money raised at the Annual Lismore Swap Meet held in August every year and the club's annual Yamba hot rod run held in November, was presented to the organisation.

He said members were delighted to make the $5000 donation.

"This worthy organisation whose passionate volunteers concentrate on providing much needed assistance and advice to our veterans,” he said.

"Liz Hill and Di McClelland accepted the donation on behalf of the VAC and we would encourage everyone to give support to this very valuable service that this organisation provides for our veterans and their families.”

Mr Neilsen said Ms Hill and Ms McClelland gave a description of the much-needed services that their organisation's volunteers provide, through which almost 300 veterans were assisted last year.

"Their trained volunteers assist in the provision of veteran entitlements and rehabilitation,” Mr Neilsen said.

"They represent veterans and provide valuable assistance.”

Mr Neilsen said the the club was very pleased to assist the VAC provide support via it's work to:

promote comradeship;

in-home support services and Family Support;

referrals to allied health providers;

services available to all veterans, AFP and their families;

referral to legal/financial services;

advice on entitlement claims including VEA, SRCA, MRCA, DFRB and MSBS;

assistance in accessing welfare services;

provision of food/toiletries;

men's Health Peer Education;

advice on accessing military records and medals.

The Veterans' Advocacy Centre is on Facebook. It's Alstonville office is open Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm - Phone 6628 3096.