5000 submissions on housing proposals

BYRON Shire Council has received more than 5000 submissions from the community in response to two controversial residential developments proposed on Ewingsdale Rd, West Byron.

In a statement the council said most submissions opposed the applications, highlighting issues such as traffic, environmental impacts, koalas, stormwater, flooding, and earthworks and design.

There are two DAs on public exhibition at the council which together make up the 108ha site.

Combined they would comprise 650 residential lots, with some so-called "super lots” to be sub-divided into townhouses.

Traffic modelling for the estate by the proponents shows the developments will add an extra 14,000 traffic movements a day on Ewingsdale Rd, from a base of 20,000 cars a day.

Byron Residents Group spokesman Dailan Pugh said there was "immense community concern” about the developments, particularly the impact on Ewingsdale Rd.

Mr Pugh said it was the "worst place possible” for a development, and it was "too big” for Byron Bay.

Every submission will be read and the information will be collated into a report for the NSW Government's Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP).

Council staff will assess the DAs on their merits and this information will form the basis of its report to the JRPP. All of the submissions will also be given to the JRPP.