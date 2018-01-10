Menu
$5000 for every surf club to help prevent drownings

Surf clubs will receive $5000 from the Federal Government to reduce the number of drownings and near-deaths.
Samantha Poate
by

IN AN effort to reduce the number of nationwide drownings, the Federal Government has committed $5000 to every surf lifesaving club in the country.

Nationals Senator for Richmond John Williams said it was all part of an additional $3 million the government was providing to lifesaving clubs and other water safety organisations.

Just over half of the funding will go to the beach equipment program, assisting the nation's 310 surf lifesaving clubs to buy new rescue equipment and medical supplies.

Mr Williams said some clubs may use the funding to invest in new technology such as drones for remote monitoring of unpatrolled beaches.

"It has been a horror few weeks with the temperature climbing and more and more people heading to the beach and inland waterways to cool off, but unfortunately too many lives have been lost," Mr Williams said.

"It is vital our front-line people have every resource possible to keep people safe, but it is just as important that people follow their instructions."

The other half of the $3 million funding will be used to assist the following programs:

  • Beach Drowning Black Spot reduction program,
  • The River Drowning Black Spot identification program,
  • Swim and Survive lessons for children,
  • And AUSTSWIM's project to provide accredited swimming and water safety teachers to targeted population groups.

Topics:  far north coast surf life saving federal government funding john williams surf lifesaving australia

