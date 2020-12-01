$500 vouchers up for grabs, to be spent locally

Menu
FESTIVITIES: From left, Mark Turner, Loni Peeters, Michael Lamantia and Deb Grant preparing for the River St events in 2019.
Javier Encalada
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
TEN lucky winners will receive a $500 voucher each, in a new program announced by the Ballina Chamber of Commerce this year.

The idea is to encourage visitors and residents to shop locally.

The winners will be able to use their vouchers at one Ballina shire business of their choice.

The Lucky Shopper promotion is one of four programs run by the chamber this season.

Instead of running the shopping drive over one or two days as they did in previous years, the event will go over three weeks, from December 1 to 19.

Entry tickets will be received when a customer makes a purchase from any CBD store.

The ticket will be attached to the receipt and dropped into a barrel located at Wigmore Arcade.

On December 19, 10 tickets will be drawn and the winners contacted by the Chamber of Commerce, “and will be asked which shop in the Ballina Shire they would like a $500 voucher for,” a statement from the chamber explained.

Also part of this year’s festivities will be Christmas lights decorations organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Intrapac, to line the sides of River St, between Moon St and Cherry St, to be installed from December 1.

The shops will also be able to participate in a front display competition, with shops decorations to be up from December 1, with the winner to be announced on December 19.

The winning shop will receive a $500 cash prize, and a gift basket for the runner up.

Children will also be able to participate via a colouring competition.

From December 1 and until December 19, children will be able to access the colouring sheets from the Ballina Tourist Information Centre, in Cnr River St & Las Balsas Plaza, or from participating shops.

The sheet is also available to download and print from here.

Winners will be judged on December 18 and will receive vouchers to local attractions.

