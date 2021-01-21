Menu
Beautiful Rufus has gone missing from his Casino home.
News

$500 reward: Help find Rufus, missing from Casino

Rebecca Lollback
21st Jan 2021 4:10 PM

A Casino family is going to extreme lengths to find their missing cat, Rufus, after he went missing this week.

Trish Davis said she had raised Rufus since he was two days old he's now four years old.

"He's a big part of our family, absolutely," she said.

"He's such a beautiful cat and so affectionate.

"My daughters are distraught.

"In fact, it was my 19-year-old daughter who decided to put up a $500 reward for his safe return."

Trish has been putting posters up all over Casino, as well as doing letterbox drops and searches.

 

Despite a number of reported sightings, the much-loved cat still hasn't made it back home.

She said her other cat was also missing Rufus.

"He's been so sooky, and trying to comfort me, too. Right now he's got his face right up to my face," she said.

Rufus is a large cat with a huge, fluffy tail, which is almost white underneath.

He's desexed, microchipped and wearing a blue reflective collar with fish on it.

Trish said he would react if his name was called, but he may be wary of strangers, particularly men.

Local vets and Richmond Valley Council have been notified.

If you spot Rufus, please phone Trish on 0490 510 175 or take him to a local vet.

