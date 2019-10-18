$500 reward for return of stolen caravan

HOT CARAVAN: Josh Hebbard is appealing for help to track down his $4000 Travelhome caravan, which was stolen on Ewinsdale Rd between 4pm Sunday and 6am Monday.

HOT CARAVAN: Josh Hebbard is appealing for help to track down his $4000 Travelhome caravan, which was stolen on Ewinsdale Rd between 4pm Sunday and 6am Monday. contributed

STEALING cars is unfortunately a common occurrence, but knocking off a caravan?

Josh Hebbard says he was "stunned" to discover someone had stolen his vintage caravan from the side of a busy Byron Bay road on Monday morning.

The local had parked and locked the 13ft white and yellow Travelhome caravan on the corner of Ewingsdale Rd and William Flick Lane, opposite The Farm, with hopes to sell it for $4000.

"I don't even know how it felt to describe finding out it had been stolen, I was so stunned," Josh said.

"I was shocked.

"I hadn't seen it for a few days before that, but a childhood friend drove past there at about 4pm on Sunday and he said it was there... so it's happened between those times."

Taking to Facebook for support and information after checking with Byron Shire Council and reporting the theft to police, Josh is now offering a $500 reward for the caravan to be returned.

"Before it was stolen, council told me I couldn't legally park it there, but council give you 14 days notice to find a new place... he was so friendly but said this is the law, you have to toe the line, but within another two days it was gone," he said.

"I was informed by a guy on the FB chat saying that it was parked at his empty house on Kyogle Rd for six to 12 hours and it was picked up again from there," he siad.

"Maybe it was taken out there and someone has come and picked it up from there. The owner was saying that it's a pretty well known that the house is vacant."

Josh had only bought the caravan about three weeks before with the dream to take people on surfing trips up and down the coast with it, but when he found it was too heavy to tow around he decided to sell it.

Money aside, he said "the most disappointing and worrying thing was some people were actually capable of doing this to others".

"It goes beyond money, it's more about lack of kindness, where are their morals," he said.

"I didn't think that was possible for people to be able to do that, where's your heart, where's your conscious?

"What do you say to someone who has done that... please return it where you found it."

The caravan was unregistered and uninsured and the most distinctive feature was a new new black draw bar welded onto the back.

If anyone has any information please contact Josh on 0402 562 022.