500 people to push themselves at fitness challenge

The Lismore Samson sees participants test their physical limits in over a series of obstacles and exercises.

MORE than 500 competitors are going to push themselves to their limits this weekend in order to raise much needed funds for Our Kids as part of the Lismore Samson 2020.

The popular fitness challenge sees participants complete a series of strenuous activities, including burpees, swimming and bike riding, either as a team or solo participant in a race against the clock.

The Samson is more than just another fitness challenge though; it helps raise valuable funds for Our Kids Northern Rivers which help purchase important medical supplies for hospitals across the region.

The money raised this year will go towards helping fund two wireless cardiotocography (CTG) machines for the Lismore Base Hospital.

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said the funds from the event had a profound impact for the children and hospitals.

“Obviously it injects the monetary funds that we need to help buy the equipment but the impact that that equipment has back in the hospital … it will impact so many families,” Mrs Battista said.

“Special care nursery sees a third of the babies born in the Northern Rivers, our women’s care is such a high level care … the CTG machine will be in our labour ward which will impact so many families.”

The brainchild of George Stevens, Jason Clarke and Mal Eyeington, the challenge has grown from 15 teams to more than 135, while raising $135,000 in the process, largely thanks to community support.

“It’s an event that brings the whole community together … I think it’s pretty incredible for our area, we live in such a generous area but these community events just bring everyone closer,” Mrs Battista said.

“We have amazing support from sponsors and platinum partners, we couldn’t do it without them because them giving to us helps us put this on and have the event and put equipment back into our hospitals and effect the community.”

Spectators can enjoy the jumping castle and rocking climbing wall plus several food stalls with all proceeds being donated to Our Kids.

The Lismore Samson, Samson Teen Sprint and Samson Kids are on Saturday, March 7, at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

For further details about the event, please see https://www.lismoresamson.com/.