$500 needed for each room at Lismore's Our House

WAVES OF SUPPORT: Heather Williams from The Northern Star alongside Rebekka Battista from Our Kids and Betta Electrical's Brad Gosling.

WAVES OF SUPPORT: Heather Williams from The Northern Star alongside Rebekka Battista from Our Kids and Betta Electrical's Brad Gosling. Chyna Hayden

FOR the past six years, Lismore's Our House has been looking after patients, carers and their families coming to Lismore for cancer treatment.

Having accommodated more than 6000 guests, the call has been put out to locals, businesses and service clubs to contribute $500 per room to help replace some of the original equipment, such as microwaves and dining chairs.

The equipment will cost a total of $10,000, with Brad Gosling from Betta Electrical organising a new microwave for each room through his suppliers.

"We have had a long relationship with Our House and Our Kids particular with their Winter Ball, this was a great opportunity to also be able to help," Mr Gosling said.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said even the smallest changes ensure that Our House guests are well looked after.

"Our House plays a significant role within our community by offering accommodation services to those needing cancer treatment and other medical services in Lismore," she said.

"Our aim after six years of operation is that we can continue to have a beautiful place for those who stay with us.

If you'd like to become a room donor and help support Our House, contact Rebekka on 0438 417 085.