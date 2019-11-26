Menu
The five-star Westin Resort could employ up to 500 people, a hotel boss reveals.
Environment

Five-star resort offering jobs galore if approved

Amber Hooker
25th Nov 2019 7:05 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2019 5:48 AM
MARRIOTT International Hotel head honcho Sean Hunt believes Sekisui's proposed five-star, Westin Hotel would employ up to 500 people.

The area vice president for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific took to the stand briefly during day six of a Planning and Environment Court hearing, which will determine the development's future.

Westin Hotel is part of the Marriott chain and signed a deal with Sekisui House to plan and operate the five-star, 220-bed resort and spa as part of an approved Yaroomba development.

Mr Hunt said the hotel would "absolutely" employ local people.

He said jobs would range from a "small nucleus of management" to a range of "unskilled labour" such as front of house, housekeeping, ground staff, allied services such as airport transport, limousine drivers, concierge, tours and an in-house engineering and facilities management team.

Mr Hunt said the hotel also had training-hour targets ranging from chef apprenticeships to massage therapy.

Sunshine Coast Environment Council representative Narelle McCarthy questioned how the Westin would attract five-star clientele while the majority of the project would continue to be constructed on site over about nine years.

Mr Hunt explained they took control of the hotel once it was built, but staged development was something they faced "all the time".

editors picks planning and environment court sekisui house sunshine coast jobs westin hotel
