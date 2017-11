Sharon Lampard was the lucky winner of the Northern Star's giveaway of a $500 Caltex fuel card.

Sharon Lampard was the lucky winner of the Northern Star's giveaway of a $500 Caltex fuel card. Jasmine Burke

SHARON Lampard was the lucky winner of a Northern Star giveaway of a $500 Caltex fuel card.

"I can't believe it,” she said.

"I vaguely remember entering in it and that's an easy six months of fuel for me.

"I'm a single mum so that's huge.”

Congratulations Sharon.