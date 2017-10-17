500 extra students as education campus doubles in size

Envirotech Byron Bay Campus is having an open day tonight from 5:30pm.

ENVIROTECH Education is hoping to nearly double in size over the next 12 months.

With 710 students currently enrolled, mostly international, they are hoping to attract another 500 domestic students.

To entice potential enrolments, the Byron Bay campus will be hosting an open day this evening from 5.30pm.

Industry Engagement Officer, Trainer and Assessor at Envirotech Education, Ceharnie Martin, said this will be the first open day the education centre has run.

"It's probably the best time to come, we will have some light refreshments and it is a good time to see what it would be like to study here," Ms Martin said.

"We would love to display our campus here in Byron Bay."

"How courses are run, some information on what it is like to be student, not just international but also our domestic students.

"We're hoping to target a domestic market, that is predominately where we are looking at expanding."

With campuses in Byron Bay and Burleigh Heads, Envirotech plans are under way to establish a third site at Currumbin Valley.

"We started off in Currumbin Valley nearly 10 years ago and then moved to Burleigh Heads," Ms Martin said.

"Three years ago we opened the campus in Byron Bay.

"We are expanding we are going back to Currumbin Valley and that will open up very soon and become our Sustainability and Renewable Energy Hub."

Envirotech is held in high regard for its sustainability courses, the only education facility in Australia to combine sustainability and technology in one course.

They also offer courses in Diploma of Marketing and Communication, and the Diploma of Digital Media Technologies, among others.

"We are looking at expanding our scope with some new courses in Marine Conservation and Management," Ms Martin said.

"That will be another niche market for us because there are no courses like that out there, so we will be building it from scratch."