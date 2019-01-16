$500 clean-up bill for volunteers after vandalism

VANDALS ATTACK: Pictured is the mess left by vandals who attacked the ADRA op shop donation bins in Tamar St, Ballina, sometime on Sunday.

THE volunteers at the ADRA op shop in Ballina's Tamar St were disappointed to find donations of clothes strewn across the grass on Monday morning.

Vandals at some time on Sunday had broken into one of the two locked donation bins, and also ransacked donations that had been left near the bins, leaving the volunteers to clean up.

The store's manager, Gayle Collyer, said she was "very disappointed".

The ADRA op shop raises money for Ballina's Hope Haven Women's and Children's Refuge, providing crisis accommodation for woman and children escaping family violence.

She said the clean-up bill, with two truckloads of now unsaleable goods being taken to the tip, is about $500.

"It's cost us to take clothing and goods strewn all over the place," she said.

"That's money that should have gone to the women's refuge.

"Now it's being spent at the tip."

This vandal attack comes a month or so after Ballina's St Vincent de Paul Society removed their donation bins from Holden Ln for a trial following complaints by neighbours about the rubbish left at the bin and the anti-social behaviour of scavengers who came to the bin through the night.

Ms Collyer said the ADRA bins are emptied weekdays while the shop is open, and a volunteer empties the bins and removes rubbish on the weekends.

She said the ADRA shop had not had complaints about the bins.

In fact, she said the donation bins have been so well-used, the store put in the second bin last year.

While she said donations of saleable good were welcome, she asked those who want to donate clothes to not leave them beside the bins if the bins are full, but rather return another day.

And she repeated the message that unsaleable goods should not be dumped at the store, and large items need to be donated to the store during opening hours.

The op shop has CCTV cameras and Ms Collyer said the footage of the vandal attack would be handed to Ballina police.