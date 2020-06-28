‘50 years of controversial bowls columns come to an end’

I’VE been on The Northern Star payroll since 1972 and have seen it grow from a country paper to become one of the nation’s most prominent and informative print regionals.

More than 4000 of my supposedly humorous columns and nearly 50 years of my controversial bowls columns have come to an end.

Sad, but it’s a new era.

I remember the many campaigns over the years – our paper led the way for the start of the helicopter service, we were the driving force behind the raising of $360,000 for a children’s ward at Lismore Base Hospital – our community involvement was endless.

How I remember 1976 when we celebrated 100 years of The Northern Star with a supplement of 100 broadsheet pages – a page for each of the paper’s years.

That mammoth achievement, divided into five 20-year sections, was separate and given as an addition to the normal daily edition which had an unusual touch – a front page picture of the prime minister reading the multi-page supplement.

We were proud of the 100-page effort, proud that it was the envy of even the metropolitans, proud of The Northern Star showing what it could do.

Forty-four years on, the digital age has brought to an end its reign as a print entity.

It’s the way the world is going and this region’s own newspaper is not being left behind.