50 YEARS: Huge milestone for Casino meatworks employee

MEATY MATES: David Forrester, John Cormick and Brian Olive. Mr Forrester worked for the meatworks for 52 years and is the Northern Co-operative Meat Company's longest-serving employee, while both Mr Cormick and Mr Olive have each been with the Casino company for 50 years.

MEATY MATES: David Forrester, John Cormick and Brian Olive. Mr Forrester worked for the meatworks for 52 years and is the Northern Co-operative Meat Company's longest-serving employee, while both Mr Cormick and Mr Olive have each been with the Casino company for 50 years.

LONG-time Casino resident Brian Olive is humbled to be the first indigenous man to have worked 50 years in the one job at Northern Co-operative Meat Company.

Brian started at the abattoir as a 16-year-old sweeping floors and doing "the little messy jobs”.

Soon enough he moved on to become a qualified tradesman, reaching the highest level in the trade.

"Me and school had a falling out - back then I thought 'I think I've done my time and I think I need to go get a job',” Brian said.

"I put my name into Meatworks...I got a telegram back in those days saying I had to report out there the next month for an interview.”

He said he has always worked in the boning room.

"They said to me 'your foreman will keep an eye on you for three months'.”

"I started off sweeping the floor and the little messy jobs then I worked my way up.

"The older fella's told me after a few months if I got myself a knife they'd teach me how to use it, which they did.

"I got up to use the knife to trim the meat and I carried on from there.

"I was waiting for the manager to come down and see me and I waited and waited but he never came back.”

Eventually, 25 years passed.

"After 25 years they were giving out watches for the length of service and my time had come and I said 'I'm still waiting for my manager to come back', but I got the watch so I must have gone alright,” Brian said.

"I've enjoyed myself the whole time. The older fella's took me under their wing and looked after me and taught me how to bone and slice and sharpen knives. I still have those friendships today with them and their kids with their kids.

"It's very special. 50 years seems like I started 25 years ago.

"I'm very pleased to be take it as a first indigenous fella to work 50 years in the one job at the Meatworks.

"I hold it dear to my heart.”

When Brian first started in January 1968, practices were a lot different to today.

"When I first started I learnt to bone on the table. It was hard to lift [heavy carcasses] for 20 years before chain boning came in to place.

"It was a revolution from table boning to rail boning.

"The OHS was non-existent in the early days more or less.

"The American market came into it and hygiene came into play and now today hygiene is a prominent part of the meat and food industry.”

Moving forward, Brian said he thinks he will phase himself out gradually and reduce his days for a while until retirement.