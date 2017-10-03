50 things to do for $5 or less these school holidays

Lismore
- Every day, 10am or 2pm: Tour at Friends of the Koala, 23 Rifle Range Rd, East Lismore, $5
- Every day: Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails, Hambly Road, Goonallabah. Cross country trails. FREE
- Every day: Tours of the Nimbin Candle Factory, FREE, phone 6689 1010
- Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-2pm: Heritage Park miniature train rides, $3
- Tuesday, 10.30-11am: Mask making at the Lismore Library, FREE
- Wednesday, 2.30-4pm: Program at Robot at the Lismore Library, FREE
- Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-noon: Junk Pile Puppetry at the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre, FREE
- Saturday, 9am-4pm: The Lismore Show comes to Lismore Square with reptile shows, face painting, balloon animals, Lego challenges, donut-eating competition and more, FREE
- Saturday, 11am-5pm: Bexhill Family Picnic Day at Bexhill Hall. Old fashioned kids games, vintage clothing market, food stalls, or BYO picnic.
- Sunday, 9.30am-4pm: The Channon Craft Market, FREE
Ballina Shire
- Every day, 10am: Seabird Rescue tour, 264 North Creek Rd, Ballina, $5
- Every day, 10am-2pm: Spring craft at Ballina Fair, outside Target, FREE
- Every day, any time: Easy boardwalk loop walk and picnic tables at Victoria Park Nature Reserve, Dalwood Rd, Alstonville, FREE
- Every day, 9am-4pm: Summerland House Farm has a FREE waterpark and playground, plus mini golf for $5 and tractor tours for $5
- Tuesday, 9am-2pm: Games and activities at the Ballina Library, FREE
- Thursday, 10am-noon: Spring gardening and face painting at Ballina Bunnings, FREE
- Thursday, 6-8pm: Coast Magician and kids eat free at Cherry Street Sports Club, FREE
- Friday, 5pm: Rainbow Dance Party at the Westower Tavern, FREE
- Sunday, 8am-2pm: Lennox Community Market, Williams Reserve, FREE
- Sunday, 10am-2pm: Trolls at Ballina Bunnings, face painting and jumping castle, FREE
Richmond Valley
- Every day: Grab your skateboard and head down to the skatepark, there is one at Evans Head skate park, along from the Surf Club. FREE
- Every day: Platypus Pool at Casino. Early morning or late afternoon - from both the eastern and the western side of the bridge - you may be lucky enough to view the platypus swimming or feeding in their natural environment. You can walk down to the river bank where you can have a closer look at the platypus sculpture. Access to a viewing platform by the river is through River Street's Webb Park ramp.
- Every day: New Italy Mountain Bike Trail, Doubleduke State Forest, Tabbimoble. FREE
- Every day: Crawford Square in Casino is renowned for its championship BMX course complemented by the clubhouse, toilets, multi-age playgrounds, skate park and covered picnic tables. Centre Street, Casino. FREE
- Every day: Go for a paddle up the Evans River at the northern tip of Bundjalung National Park. Here, the river, ocean and rainforest meet in a festival for the senses. Paddling upstream from Gummigurrah picnic area, you'll see bird life, eastern grey kangaroos, red-necked wallabies and swamp wallabies or a sleeping koala or two. Stretch your legs along Gummigurrah walking track after returning. FREE
- Tuesday, 9am-2pm: Casino Tennis Club Open Day. Meet the new coaching staff, enjoy a barbecue lunch, lots of prizes and giveaways, free tennis and coaching sessions. FREE
- Wednesday and Friday, 9am-5pm: School holiday activities at the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium, $5 if parents stay, phone 0428 624 500
- Thursday, 3.30pm: Evans Head Aquatic Centre is offering FREE swimming lessons, catering for learn to swim children from three years old through to swimming squad level. Bookings are essential, please phone the centre on 66825885. Pool admission fees apply on the day.
- Saturday, from 4.30pm: Silent disco at the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium, $2
- Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm: Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Museum. Entry $5 or $15/family.
Byron Shire
- Every day: Brunswick Heads Fairy Trail. You can get the clues at The Visitor Centre in Park Street, or visit their Facebook site. FREE
- Every day: Go to one of the shire's many beautiful beaches and build a sandcastle. FREE
- Every day, 9.30am-5pm (noon on Saturday): The Toy Library comes to the big library at Byron Bay, FREE
- Every day: Head to one of the shire's skateparks with your skateboard, scooter or bike. There are parks at Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Suffolk Park and Bangalow. FREE
- Every day: The Tallow Creek Pathway at Suffolk Park is an easy walking/bike track. It's a marine life conservation area and there are plenty of birds to spot. FREE
- Tuesday 8-11am: New Brighton Farmers Market 10th birthday bash, in River Street. Craft van to make birthday hats, juggling, face painting, story telling and birthday cake. Bollywood flashmob. FREE
- Tuesday, 1-2pm: Make a hanging strawberry garden at Byron Bay Bunnings. Suitable for 4-12 year olds. FREE
- Tuesday-Friday, 1-1.30pm each day: Balloon twisting workshop at Circus Arts Byron Bay, 17 Centennial Circuit. FREE
- Thursday, 10.30-11.30am: Wild About Byron Shire Birds workshop at Brunswick Heads Library, for 5-10 year olds, FREE
- Friday, 7-11am: Mullumbimby Farmers Market at the showground, with a dedicated kids space with gardening, permaculture, face painting, circus arts, screen printing and candle-making. FREE
Kyogle
- Every day: Colouring-in, craft, Lego, board games at the Kyogle Library, FREE
- Every day: Kyogle Mountain Bike Trail, Yongurra Rd, Boorabee State Forest. Cross Country trails. FREE
- Every day: Visit one of the shire's pools - Kyogle, Bonalbo or Woodenbong, check opening hours. Entry fees: Adults $4, children students/ pensioners, $3, babies no charge, spectators $3, Family pass $12
- Every day: Visit Tooloom Falls near Urbenville. There is a picnic area, bush campsites and toilets. This is a very significant place for the Githabul people.
- Have a picnic at the picnic-barbecue area on the banks of Tooloom Creek situated at the entry to the Woodenbong Camping Ground.
- Wednesday, 11.00am: Movie mayhem with Kyogle Youth Action - The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG) at the Kyogle Cinema. First 12 get in for FREE. 12-18 yrs
- Thursday, 12-3pm: Rock band workshop. Learn to play bass, guitar and drums at Kyogle Youth Action. 12-18yrs. FREE
- Friday, 12-4pm: Games day at Kyogle Youth Action. 12-18 yrs. FREE
- Saturday, 8am-noon: Kyogle Farmers Market, FREE
- Saturday and Sunday: Kyogle Show
(Information sourced from local councils and tourism websites)