50 stalls at massive Ballina fundraiser

SPONSORS: President of the Ballina Hospital Auxiliary Barbara McFadden (front, second from left) with craft fair sponsors Desley Taylor from Chez Maree and Natalie and Steve Leslie of Harcourts Real Estate in Ballina, with members of the auxiliary. Graham Broadhead

THE Ballina Hospital Auxiliary has a big wish list, but there is a crafty way you can help.

The auxiliary will be holding its fifth annual craft show at the Ballina Jockey Club on June 16 and 17.

There will be about 50 stalls featuring quilting, woodwork, children's clothing, toys, jewellery, knitted products, home-made jams and pickles, produce and plants for sale.

The auxiliary members will also be selling their own wares.

The craft show is a major fundraiser for the auxiliary, which supplies medical equipment for Ballina hospital.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the auxiliary raised $97,630 for a wish list of hospital equipment.

And the members are well on track to match, or even exceed, that amount this financial year so this year's wishes can be achieved.

Up to early May, the members had raised a whopping $81,700 -- and the financial year isn't over.

That has paid for things like aqua gel cushions, plants for a sensory garden, a defibrillator, a hoist and a host of other medical equipment where the names mean nothing to a layperson.

The show will be held over two days, and be open between 9am and 3pm both days.

Entry is $5 per person.

Lamp Cafe will also be open and proviving food.