Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

IN PICTURES: 50 places snakes like to hide in your home

3rd Oct 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEAK snake season might be a few weeks away but local snake catchers are already reporting a high number of call-outs from Brisbane people.

From brown snakes in backyards to pythons in rafters and tree snakes in toilets, the city's "Joe Blakes" are being found in the most unlikely of places.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The advice from the experts is to either leave them where they are and learn to live together (who doesn't love having a python in the ceiling?) or call in the experts to remove them.

SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 8 WEEKS

The one thing you shouldn't do is try to move them yourself as Brisbane is home to some of Australia's most deadly snakes, including the eastern brown, and even a bite from a non-venomous python can hurt.

animals danger editors picks snakes wildlife

Top Stories

    Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

    premium_icon Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

    Crime THE man will undergo a medical assessment to show impacts of dementia, the court heard.

    Brazen thieves rob house while residents slept

    premium_icon Brazen thieves rob house while residents slept

    Crime Aggravated theft charges for young offender

    Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    premium_icon Casino home one of most expensive properties sold last week

    News Two Ballina Shire properties topped the list of sales for the region

    • 3rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM