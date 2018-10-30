50 prizes up for grabs in school's monster raffle

MONSTER RAFFLE: Pictured with just some of the prizes in a fundraising raffle for Ballina Public School are (from left) students Zac Irwin, Declan Hardy, principal Stacie Luppi, volunteer Joan Gibson, Ebeny Boyle-Brown and Sasha Oxland.

BALLINA Public School is holding a monster raffle, with more than 50 prizes on offer.

The funds raised through the Student Representative Council raffle will be directed to school resources.

One of the major prizes is a mountain bike, donated by The Bicycle Emporium.

There is a range of other prizes, from tools to dinner vouchers and everything in between.

Tickets for the raffle are available from the school, from a River St stall each Thursday morning, at Ballina Fair on November 8 and at Ballina Central on November 3 and 24.

The raffle will be drawn at the school on December 7.