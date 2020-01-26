Menu
Joel Beaumont holding his one year old daughter Maliah at the Richmond Valley Australia Day ceremony at Casino Drill Hall.
50 PHOTOS: True Blue fun in Casino

Susanna Freymark
26th Jan 2020 7:47 PM
THE revamped Casino Drill Hall site was used for its first Australia Day event.

With plenty of room for jumping castles, a vintage car display, market stalls and the obligatory sausage sandwich, crowds came to celebrate Australia Day.

At the new ampitheatre, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Musotw and Chris Gulpatis MP gave out the Australia Day awards.

Citizen of the Year: Mick Stain

Young Citizen of the Year: Ben Wheeler

Volunteers of the Year: SES Donna Lamont and Karen Rea

Young Volunteer of the Year: Lucy Ellis

Sportsperosn of the Year: Kali Ainsworth

Congratulations to all the nominees from Richmond Valley.

