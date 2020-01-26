50 PHOTOS: True Blue fun in Casino
THE revamped Casino Drill Hall site was used for its first Australia Day event.
With plenty of room for jumping castles, a vintage car display, market stalls and the obligatory sausage sandwich, crowds came to celebrate Australia Day.
At the new ampitheatre, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Musotw and Chris Gulpatis MP gave out the Australia Day awards.
Photos
Citizen of the Year: Mick Stain
Young Citizen of the Year: Ben Wheeler
Volunteers of the Year: SES Donna Lamont and Karen Rea
Young Volunteer of the Year: Lucy Ellis
Sportsperosn of the Year: Kali Ainsworth
Congratulations to all the nominees from Richmond Valley.